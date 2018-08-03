Cardiome Pharma (CRME) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardiome Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4696063261323 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cardiome Pharma traded down $0.05, reaching $2.33, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 90,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,322. Cardiome Pharma has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Cardiome Pharma had a negative return on equity of 164.75% and a negative net margin of 125.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 million. research analysts forecast that Cardiome Pharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiome Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Cardiome Pharma Company Profile

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

