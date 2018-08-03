Carbonite Inc (CARB) SVP Sells $46,336.00 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $46,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CARB opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $998.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

