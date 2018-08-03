CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). CARBO Ceramics reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CARBO Ceramics.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,693.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,183.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics opened at $9.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. CARBO Ceramics has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $251.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARBO Ceramics (CRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.