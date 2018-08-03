Capstone Turbine (CPST) Shares Down 5.3%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 765,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 933,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.01.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,655 shares of company stock worth $68,243. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 6.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 116.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the second quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

