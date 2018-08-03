Capstar Financial (CSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Capstar Financial traded down $0.02, hitting $18.04, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.55. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 253.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 27.1% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $505,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

