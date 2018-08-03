Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. National Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 111.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

