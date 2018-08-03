Capital Senior Living (CSU) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares fell 2.7% on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Capital Senior Living traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.49. 27,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 130,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $44,014.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.84 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. equities analysts expect that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

