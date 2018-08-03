Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,115,000 after purchasing an additional 144,572 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 57.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis Hay III sold 16,446 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,022 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.