Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 83.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors opened at $30.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

