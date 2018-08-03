Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,064,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.