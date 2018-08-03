Capita (CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228 ($3.00).

CPI stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 132.90 ($1.75). 15,872,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 721 ($9.47).

In other news, insider John Cresswell bought 3,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,690 ($4,848.25).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

