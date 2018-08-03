Canadian National Railway (CNI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian National Railway have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company performed well in the second quarter of 2018, reporting posting better-than- expected revenues and earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year. Results were aided by robust freight demand. Freight revenues improved 10% in the quarter. Growth was witnessed across most of the key divisions of the company. We are also impressed by the company's decision to raise its earnings per share outlook for 2018.. The company's efforts to improve rail infrastructure and reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging too. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised upward to the tune of 2.7% over the last seven days. This reflects investors optimism on the stock. However, high costs and elevated debt levels raise concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.98.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.14. 75,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 54,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 235,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 86,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

