Canadian National Railway (CNI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.98.

Canadian National Railway traded down $0.51, hitting $88.35, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 874,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 38,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 708,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

