Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zendesk (ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Zendesk opened at $63.01 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.50. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $109,136.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,508.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

