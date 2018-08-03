Canaccord Genuity Boosts GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Price Target to $10.00

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 14,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,973. The stock has a market cap of $385.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 91.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Stier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $37,721.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,198 shares of company stock worth $359,487 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

