Canaccord Genuity Boosts Appian (APPN) Price Target to $30.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Appian traded down $2.59, reaching $30.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 29,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,073. Appian has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Appian had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,432.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 186.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

