Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,576 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 67,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

