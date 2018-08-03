Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,716 EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EZCORP by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZCORP opened at $10.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

