Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,716 EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EZCORP by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EZCORP opened at $10.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
EZPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
