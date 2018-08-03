Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $20,782.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.05557458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00199210 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 551,091,253 coins and its circulating supply is 490,662,916 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

