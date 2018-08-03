California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 146,789 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,928,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,789 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $562,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $123.76 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

In related news, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

