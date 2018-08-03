Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.55

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3484712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($9.62) EPS. analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

