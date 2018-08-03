Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.62

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.62 and last traded at $121.67, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 38.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 130,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

