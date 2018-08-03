C-Bit (XCT) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, C-Bit has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One C-Bit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. C-Bit has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $75.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026051 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 143.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00114263 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059520 BTC.

C-Bit Coin Profile

C-Bit (CRYPTO:XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits . C-Bit’s official website is c-bit.me

Buying and Selling C-Bit

C-Bit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

