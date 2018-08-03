Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $228,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $255,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $1,738,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,326. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.59.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

