Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,553,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 822,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,290,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

MO stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

