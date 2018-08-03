Bunge (BG) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.14.

Bunge traded down $0.27, hitting $66.09, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 863,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,736. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bunge has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.6% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 16,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

