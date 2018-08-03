Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,919,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,580,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,172,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,685 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,088,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $706,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $51.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.37.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

