Buckeye Partners (BPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Buckeye Partners traded up $0.98, hitting $36.36, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,504. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Buckeye Partners has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $62.52.

BPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

