Buckeye Partners (BPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Buckeye Partners traded up $0.98, hitting $36.36, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,504. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Buckeye Partners has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $62.52.
BPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.
About Buckeye Partners
Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.
