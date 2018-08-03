Btb Reit (BTB.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.86

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 77523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

BTB.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Btb Reit from C$4.50 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Btb Reit in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

About Btb Reit

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

