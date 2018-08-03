Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 53,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 749,627 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $20.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.