Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners opened at $20.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,055,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 97.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79,101 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

