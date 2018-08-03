Brokers Issue Forecasts for Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Gabelli cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Superior Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Gabelli also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

SPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Superior Energy Services opened at $9.48 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.14. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 811,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 69,387 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.