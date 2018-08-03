Brokerages Set Wpp Plc (WPP) Price Target at $1,536.36

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,536.36 ($20.19).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,416 ($18.60) price objective on WPP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,174.50 ($15.43) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.31).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

