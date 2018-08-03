Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT at $79.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.5239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

