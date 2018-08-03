Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Price Target at $1.65

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 334,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNK stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

