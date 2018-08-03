Brokerages Set resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) PT at $26.60

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms have commented on TORC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio traded down $0.36, hitting $13.30, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,509. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). equities analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

