Brokerages Set Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Price Target at $22.63

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research firms have commented on MIK. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.