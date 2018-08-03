Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) PT at $38.00

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $167,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $764,361 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 238.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics traded down $0.60, reaching $25.96, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

