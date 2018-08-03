Brokerages Set IMI plc (IMI) Price Target at $1,312.50

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,333.33 ($17.52).

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.50) to GBX 1,410 ($18.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.38) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of IMI to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of IMI to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,125 ($14.78) to GBX 1,250 ($16.42) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 2,451 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,087 ($14.28), for a total transaction of £26,642.37 ($35,005.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 34 shares of company stock valued at $38,004 in the last three months.

IMI traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10), hitting GBX 1,169.50 ($15.37), on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 217,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,093 ($14.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,453 ($19.09).

IMI (LON:IMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04). IMI had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

