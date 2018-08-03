Brokerages Set AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AMBEV S A/S from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 439,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

