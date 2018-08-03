Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Price Target at $263.17

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.36.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $3,729,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 633,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.25. 9,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 23.57 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

