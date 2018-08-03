Brokerages Set ALLETE Inc (ALE) Target Price at $71.75

Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Williams Capital cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.22%.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $61,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $184,552. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.