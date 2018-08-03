Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce sales of $28.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $30.00 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $112.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $125.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

SPPI opened at $20.80 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $59,549.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,415. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

