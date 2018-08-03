Brokerages Expect Nlight Inc (LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LASR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Nlight has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

