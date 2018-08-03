Brokerages Expect Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. Herman Miller reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

In related news, EVP Jeremy J. Hocking sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $68,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,044,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1,965.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 81.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,302. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

