Brokerages Expect Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Televisa SAB’s earnings. Grupo Televisa SAB also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Televisa SAB.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 59,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,050. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,298,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,156,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,026,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,686,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,528,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 118,683 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

