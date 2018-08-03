Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Post $0.29 EPS

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $56.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exponent an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

In other Exponent news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $48,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $110,525.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,327 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,534 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 848,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 417,399 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Exponent by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 541,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 270,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,291. Exponent has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

