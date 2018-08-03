Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $515.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.80 million and the highest is $516.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $471.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,180,370.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock worth $4,152,374. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,123. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

