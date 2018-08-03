Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems traded down $2.06, reaching $86.37, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,395,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,251. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Laura Wright purchased 1,200 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.46 per share, with a total value of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,174.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,177,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,323,000 after buying an additional 952,968 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,804,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,159,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,105,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,219,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

