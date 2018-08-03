Brokerages Anticipate Control4 Corp (CTRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Control4’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Control4 also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CTRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Control4 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Control4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.99.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $167,791.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $130,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $313,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at $802,827.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock worth $1,181,245. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 142,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Control4 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Control4 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

